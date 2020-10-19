Watch the romantic & heartwarming moments from Shinhwa member Junjin's beautiful wedding ceremony!

On the October 19 broadcast of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2', viewers were invited to watch Shinhwa member Junjin's romantic and heartwarming wedding ceremony!

Shinhwa's Junjin is officially the second member of the veteran, 1st-generation idol group to tie the knot, with his flight attendant wife Ryu Yi Seo. On this day, numerous guests including all of the Shinhwa members as well as celebrities like Lee Ji Hoon, Kim Gu Ra, Insooni, and more attended the private wedding ceremony to congratulate the beautiful new couple. Shinhwa's Hyesung represented the group as the host and MC of the ceremony, while member Dongwan and singer The One sang the congratulatory songs!

First, the Shinhwa members were some of the first official guests to arrive on the scene, with the exception of Dongwan who was a little late(?). The members (excluding Dongwan) then decided to pose together for some family(?) photos, bringing out their signature "idol" poses. Particularly on this day, member Eric was seen with his wife Na Hye Mi, holding hands as they roamed the wedding hall together.



Once the ceremony began, Ryu Yi Seo touched audiences by confidently walking down the aisle by herself, as her father had passed away 6 years ago. Afterward came Dongwan's energetic congratulatory song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You", as well as The One's heartwarming ballad number "I Do".



Furthermore, MC Hyesung decided to give the groom a very special, surprise mission! Junjin was asked to step forward and dance to his hit solo song "WA" in front of the bride.

Later in the evening, Junjin also prepared a surprised serenade event, followed by a parade of flower gifts from helpers in the audience. Ryu Yi Seo couldn't help but shed tears of joy as the romantic ceremony came to a conclusion! Congratulations to the couple once again on their marriage!