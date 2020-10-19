10

2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Song Min Ho is here to 'Take' you away with him in comeback title poster

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped a moody title track poster for his solo comeback!

According to the title track poster, Song Min Ho participated in composing, producing, and writing the lyrics for his new title song "Run Away" alongside YGE's well-known hitmakers Kang Uk Jin and Diggy. In this comeback teaser poster, Song Min Ho leans back in a chair in a dark room, commanding the camera's attention. 

Song Min Ho's 2nd full solo album 'Take', including his title song "Run Away", is set for release this October 30!

thealigirl85,441 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

he can take me any time. we'll run away together

wifeofchani209 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

take me away with him? o_0 i am a married woman TF

