Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Golden Child's Jangjun shows off his toned bod in his first ever solo cover pictorial for 'Men's Health'

AKP STAFF

Golden Child's Jangjun was featured in his first ever solo cover pictorial since debut, for the November issue of 'Men's Health' magazine!

In his cover pictorial, Jangjun bared his super toned upper body for the first time, showing his love for exercise and fitness. In another cover feature, Jangjun rocked a simple, classic suit-look, emphasizing his mature charm. During his interview, Jangjun again showed his love for exercise by giving readers tips on working out and toning up anywhere, without any equipment. 

You can also check out more of Jangjun's stylish and striking pictorial cuts, below!

guest_baby-2,279 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

popularit4,673 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

JANGJUN OH MY GOD... ok but idk if its the lighting but his face aint matching his body lmao

