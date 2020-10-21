TWICE see themselves in 'I Can't Stop Me' MV story teaser

TWICE have dropped their music video story teaser for "I Can't Stop Me".



In the MV teaser, the TWICE members are sitting across from themselves at the table. "I Can't Stop Me" is the title song of the JYP Entertainment girl group's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open', which drops on October 26 KST.



What do you think of TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me" MV story teaser?



