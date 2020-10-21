Yoo In Na says 'The Spy Who Loved Me' co-star Shinhwa's Eric is the most handsome man she's ever seen

Yoo In Na said her 'The Spy Who Loved Me' co-star Shinhwa's Eric is the most handsome man she's ever seen.



At the press conference for the new MBC drama on October 21, Moon Jung Hyuk (Eric) expressed, "There are humor codes I saw in Yoo In Na's previous work. I thought I wouldn't see those things this time around, but I'm glad humor does come up."



Yoo In Na then said, "When I heard I was co-starring with Eric, I thought, 'Finally.' There was a chance to star in the same project together. There were a lot of times I wanted to work with him, and I was happy to be able to be together after not crossing paths. He's an actor I had a good feeling about. Seeing him in person, he's very kind. He's the most good-looking person I've ever ever seen in my life. I often looked at his face because I found it fascinating. He doesn't realize he's being stared at."



MBC's 'The Spy Who Loved Me' is a secret romantic comedy about two secretive husbands and a woman caught up in a spy war. It premiered on October 21 at 9:20PM KST.