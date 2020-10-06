SuperM slow it down in live performances of 'Wish You Were Here' & 'Better Days'

SuperM have revealed live performances of "Wish You Were Here" and "Better Days" from their 'Super One' album.



The SM Entertainment project group returned with their first full-length album 'Super One' and title song "One (Monster & Infinity)", and fans can now watch them perform 2 other tracks from the album. Different from the high energy title track, "Wish You Were Here" and "Better Days" give fans a more relaxed vibe.



Watch SuperM's live videos above and below as well as their "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV here if you missed it.

