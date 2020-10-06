11

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SuperM slow it down in live performances of 'Wish You Were Here' & 'Better Days'

SuperM have revealed live performances of "Wish You Were Here" and "Better Days" from their 'Super One' album.

The SM Entertainment project group returned with their first full-length album 'Super One' and title song "One (Monster & Infinity)", and fans can now watch them perform 2 other tracks from the album. Different from the high energy title track, "Wish You Were Here" and "Better Days" give fans a more relaxed vibe.

Watch SuperM's live videos above and below as well as their "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV here if you missed it.

darinka-dasha9 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

Wow, their live vocals are really good! I am so happy they performed Wish you were here, it's my absolute favourite song on the album! 😍

neowalkmehome135 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i love their live vocals :"
they look like they're having so much fun together it makes me happy

