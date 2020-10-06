12

3

Live
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE reveal live performances for 5th anniversary 'Once with TWICE'!

AKP STAFF

TWICE have revealed live performances for their 5th anniversary 'Once with TWICE'!

Under the theme "ONCE begins, TWICE begins," TWICE have revealed live performances of "Like Ooh-Ahh", "Ponytail", "Like a Fool", "One in a Million", and a medley of their title tracks to commemorate their 5th anniversary as a group. As fans know, TWICE debuted under JYP Entertainment with "Like Ooh-Ahh" in October of 2015.  

Watch TWICE's performances above and below. Congrats to TWICE on 5 years! 

  1. TWICE
  2. ONCE WITH TWICE
1 1,920 Share 80% Upvoted

1

MariaAKAAnnnie1,303 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Love that they posted some of the wonderful performances from their 2017 Once Begins fanmeet for their 5th anniversary <3 Such a special gift <3

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND