TWICE reveal live performances for 5th anniversary 'Once with TWICE'!

TWICE have revealed live performances for their 5th anniversary 'Once with TWICE'!



Under the theme "ONCE begins, TWICE begins," TWICE have revealed live performances of "Like Ooh-Ahh", "Ponytail", "Like a Fool", "One in a Million", and a medley of their title tracks to commemorate their 5th anniversary as a group. As fans know, TWICE debuted under JYP Entertainment with "Like Ooh-Ahh" in October of 2015.



Watch TWICE's performances above and below. Congrats to TWICE on 5 years!



