SuperM return as powerful heroes in 'One (Monster & Infinity)' MV

SuperM have officially returned with their 1st full album, 'Super One'!

In sync with the release of their 1st full album worldwide, SuperM have also premiered the dynamic MV for their comeback title track, "One (Monster & Infinity)". The song is a hybrid remix genre combining two tracks from 'Super One' - "Monster" and "Infinity". In their full "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV above, the SuperM members gather together as a crew of modern superheroes, embarking on an impossible mission.

Check out SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV above, and go listen to 'Super One' now available worldwide afterward!