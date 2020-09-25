18

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SuperM return as powerful heroes in 'One (Monster & Infinity)' MV

AKP STAFF

SuperM have officially returned with their 1st full album, 'Super One'!

In sync with the release of their 1st full album worldwide, SuperM have also premiered the dynamic MV for their comeback title track, "One (Monster & Infinity)". The song is a hybrid remix genre combining two tracks from 'Super One' - "Monster" and "Infinity". In their full "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV above, the SuperM members gather together as a crew of modern superheroes, embarking on an impossible mission. 

Check out SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)" MV above, and go listen to 'Super One' now available worldwide afterward!

RIILEY611 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

the album is great, and I actually really like that they pulled a "Sherlock" with the title and made it a hybrid of two other songs. it sounds pretty seamless really, and they pulled it off very well. tiger inside is still probably my favorite, but there're definitely some contenders on this album as well. superm's music is underrated.

afantasyartist40 pts 37 minutes ago 3
37 minutes ago

man i would LOVE this song so much if it were not for a certain terrible terrible problem which shall go nameless. this project would have been perfect but sm just HAD to add something that would fucking ruin it. they just couldn't do right. its really upsetting. i think because of this problem i wont be able to stan superm and will probably not keep up with their releases anymore. i'll just stick to nct where its safe

anyways, having said that

taeyong and ten's english is so cute. they sound so good A++++

jongin is unreal in every way

i wish i was baekhyun's black jeans

mark lee is my everything.

taeyong please adopt me

lucas looks like the captain of a space ship and i'm ready to blast off if you know what i mean

the mv is so beautiful, it was designed so well. the choreo is great

