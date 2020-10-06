Dara donates 30,000 masks to aid pediatric patients

Dara has donated 30,000 masks to aid pediatric patients.



On October 6, video content based donation platform CELEBe announced Dara had donated 30,000 masks to the Korea Children's Infectious Diseases Association WE START and the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.



The former 2NE1 member previously held a bazaar to donate part of the proceeds for good deeds. Dara's donated masks will be provided to children suffering from leukemia and childhood cancer.



Stay tuned for updates on Dara.