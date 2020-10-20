MAMAMOO to host their first ever Mnet comeback show, 'Monologue'

MAMAMOO will be hosting their first ever Mnet comeback show since debut!

On October 20, Mnet revealed an exclusive teaser clip for MAMAMOO's upcoming comeback show, 'Monologue'. In the teaser, the MAMAMOO members reflected on their past experiences competing on Mnet's 'Queendom', revealing that their upcoming comeback show might just be even better!

The members said, "Well since we are doing [a comeback show], let's make it grand", "We are really good at this king of stuff", and more. MAMAMOO's Mnet comeback show 'Monologue' is set to air this November 3 at at 9 PM KST, just a few hours after the group's full comeback with their 10th mini album 'Travel'!