DKB make you groove in 2nd 'Work Hard' comeback MV teaser

Rookie boy group DKB is ready to make you groove with their comeback title track, "Work Hard"!

In this 2nd MV teaser for their comeback song "Work Hard", the DKB members do a complete 180 from the stark, thrilling dinner scene from their 1st MV teaser. This time, the boys can be seen grooving and moving to a smooth hip-hop beat, and also putting in their 9 to 5 work hours at the auto shop, the office, and as electricians.

What do you think of DKB's comeback sound so far? You can catch the full release of their "Work Hard" MV, as well as their complete 3rd mini album 'Growth', this coming October 26 at 6 PM KST!