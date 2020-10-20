12

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Rosé exudes sophistication & class as a global 'Saint Laurent' muse for the cover of 'Dazed'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Rosé rocked timeless, classic fashion styles as a global muse of 'Saint Laurent' for next month's issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this entire pictorial, Rosé posed exclusively in 'Saint Laurent' collection pieces designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Trying on Vaccarello's classic styles, Rosé commented, "I thought I knew what 'classic' was pretty well, but it turned out not so much. I always learn from Anthony's designs. It's a wonder how he can express such styles using latex as a material. There are also so many different patterns and colors, but it's all brought together with 'Saint Laurent's signature, 'classic' mood."

Later on during her interview, Rosé also discussed her unique singing voice. "Many people tell my that my voice is unique, but I never really thought about it that way during my debut days. My goal was always to become a 'good singer', not a 'unique singer'. I've never tried to create a unique style or tone and I didn't practice trying to make my voice more different. Nowadays when I hear that, I think of it as people recognizing my own character, so I take it as a very big compliment," she remarked. 

Check out some of Rosé's sophisticated cover shots and preview cuts, below. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Rose
2 995 Share 86% Upvoted

0

Tommyjay54 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

She's beautiful. I've seen many other photos that make her look more beautiful. She's my bias of the group.

Share

0

daesunglovesme288 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

That last one. Art.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, EXO
[Pann] Best selling digital albums in China
14 hours ago   29   37,240

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND