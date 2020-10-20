BLACKPINK's Rosé exudes sophistication & class as a global 'Saint Laurent' muse for the cover of 'Dazed'

BLACKPINK's Rosé rocked timeless, classic fashion styles as a global muse of 'Saint Laurent' for next month's issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

For this entire pictorial, Rosé posed exclusively in 'Saint Laurent' collection pieces designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Trying on Vaccarello's classic styles, Rosé commented, "I thought I knew what 'classic' was pretty well, but it turned out not so much. I always learn from Anthony's designs. It's a wonder how he can express such styles using latex as a material. There are also so many different patterns and colors, but it's all brought together with 'Saint Laurent's signature, 'classic' mood."

Later on during her interview, Rosé also discussed her unique singing voice. "Many people tell my that my voice is unique, but I never really thought about it that way during my debut days. My goal was always to become a 'good singer', not a 'unique singer'. I've never tried to create a unique style or tone and I didn't practice trying to make my voice more different. Nowadays when I hear that, I think of it as people recognizing my own character, so I take it as a very big compliment," she remarked.

Check out some of Rosé's sophisticated cover shots and preview cuts, below.