Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Go behind the scenes with BTS as the boys bring out their handsome visuals for their new 'FILA' line, 'Project 7'

'FILA Korea' has revealed a new behind the scenes film from BTS's latest 'Project 7' photoshoot!

Modeled by BTS, 'FILA Korea's new 2020 fall/winter 'Project 7' line is inspired by military tech-wear and protective gear. In the brand's latest behind-the-scenes shoot film above, members Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA bring out their handsome visuals while wearing the 'Project 7' line. If you missed members RM, V, and j-hope's behind-the-scenes film from earlier this week, you can check it out below!

