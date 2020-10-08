Go behind the scenes with BTS as the boys bring out their handsome visuals for their new 'FILA' line, 'Project 7'

'FILA Korea' has revealed a new behind the scenes film from BTS's latest 'Project 7' photoshoot!

Modeled by BTS, 'FILA Korea's new 2020 fall/winter 'Project 7' line is inspired by military tech-wear and protective gear. In the brand's latest behind-the-scenes shoot film above, members Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA bring out their handsome visuals while wearing the 'Project 7' line. If you missed members RM, V, and j-hope's behind-the-scenes film from earlier this week, you can check it out below!