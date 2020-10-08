Check out which songs and albums were certified in sales, downloads, and streaming by Gaon chart this month

On October 8, Gaon chart revealed its newly certified albums and singles for this month, in album sales, downloads, and streaming.

First, in the category of album sales, Seventeen's 6th mini album 'You Made My Dawn' was certified double platinum for surpassing 500,000 copies in sales. In addition, Kang Daniel's 2nd mini album 'Magenta' was certified platinum for surpassing 250,000 copies in sales.





In the downloads category, Paul Kim's "Every Day, Every Moment" was certified double platinum for surpassing 5 million downloads, while BTS's "Idol" and Vibe's "Fall In Fall" were both certified platinum for surpassing 2.5 million downloads.

Finally, in the streaming category, BTS's "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey was certified double platinum; pH-1, Kid Milli, and Loopy's "Good Day" feat. PALOALTO was certified platinum, and Jo Jung Suk's "ALOHA" was certified platinum.



