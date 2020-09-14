Watch WayV experiencing all kinds of outdoor/indoor adventures in new teaser for their first Korean reality show, 'WayVision'

WayV have prepared a very special treat for fans all around the world at home during the COVID19 pandemic - their first ever Korean reality show, 'WayVision'!

For this upcoming travel reality, the WayV members headed off on group trip to the Gangwon province of Korea, where visitors can experiences all kinds of unique and extreme outdoor/indoor activities! Each of the WayV members will be in charge of a different "channel" of 'WayVision', bringing fans new and exciting content each episode. First up, leader Kun is in charge of the aerial activities channel, packed with some of the spiciest activities to get the WayV members pumped up! Next, Yangyang takes charge of the aquatic activities channel, followed by Xiaojun's unique indoor activities channel full of color and mystery. Ten and Winwin also have special activities planned for the boys as they head up the surfing channel and the yacht channel respectively.

Last, but not least, 99-liners Lucas and Hendery team up for a joint channel, in charge of each delicious meal during WayV's trip!

WayV's 'WayVision' is expected to premiere this coming September 21 at 6 PM KST via KT's Seezn, then every Mondays and Tuesdays afterward! While you wait, check out the fun and laughter-filled new teaser above!

