VAV return with a sentimental love story in 'Made For Two' MV

VAV have returned with the release of their 6th mini album 'Made For Two', as well as the full MV for their title track of the same name!

Mixing elements of shuffle-based rhythms with Scandinavian pop influences, VAV's "Made For Two" depicts the emotions of a man faced with an impending breakup. The lyrics reflect on the beautiful moments of a couple's past memories together through VAV's unique, sentimental vibe. The boys' "Made For Two" MV features not only VAV's graceful and powerful choreography performance, but also the members showcasing glimpses of emotional acting.

Meanwhile, this comeback marks VAV's final album release as 7-members for a short while, as member Baron enlisted for his mandatory military service back on September 7. VAV plan on carrying out their "Made For Two" promotions as 6-members.



Check out VAV's stunning "Made For Two" MV, above!