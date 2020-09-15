Memorial parlor for the late actress Oh In Hye prepared ahead of funeral procession later this week

On September 15, a memorial parlor was prepared inside Inha University Hospital's mortuary for the late actress Oh In Hye.

Back on September 14, the actress was discovered with heart stoppage at her home in Incheon's Songdo. She was quickly transported to the hospital but passed away shortly afterward, at the age of 36.

Police are currently preparing to launch an investigation with evidence to suggest that the actress took her own life.

Meanwhile, the late actress Oh In Hye debuted in the 2011 film 'Sin of a Family'. After a period of inactivity, Oh In Hye expressed her strong desire to return to acting during a recent YouTube interview, where she said, "I want to appear in dramas and movies. If there is any opportunity at all, I will accept whatever role there is, however small a role, even if I don't like the role."

The late actress's funeral procession and burial will take place quietly later this week on September 16 with only her family present. Our sincere condolences go out to all her loved ones.

