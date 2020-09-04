Taemin drops villainous dark MV teaser and photos for "Criminal" for his upcoming album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

8

In a few days SHINee's Taemin will be making his comeback with his album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'.

On September 5th KST, Taemin dropped the MV teaser for the track "Criminal" along with more teaser photos. The MV continues to show the dark, villainous side of Taemin as he exudes his shadowy charisma. 

The teaser photos revealed on this day also shows the same concepts as the MV teaser as Taemin appears with the same scars on his nose as the teaser clip.

There will be more teasers to come before the official release of Taemin's album. His full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned for more teasers to come!

This is so up my alley.

I’m so excited for this album omg! Taemin is looking damn stunning but what else is new!

