Oh My Girl's YooA unveils the blissful highlight medley track teaser for her upcoming solo mini-album

In a few short days, Oh My Girl's YooA will release her mini-album 'Bon Voyage'.

Previously, YooA released lyric teasers for the mini-album as she radiated the innocence and beauty of a forest fairy. On September 5th, YooA unveiled the blissful highlight medley track teaser.

The mini-album includes five songs with various genre music starting from the upbeat pop songs to the slow ballad songs. The title song is "Bon Voyage" and is a song of light and airy vibe which lightens the listener's mood.



YooA's mini-album will fully drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned until the release of the mini-album!

