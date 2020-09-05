Woollim Entertainment announces dates to reveal individual members for DRIPPIN

Woollim Entertainment has announced dates for their upcoming boy group debut.

On September 6 at midnight KST, the entertainment agency dropped a mysterious image of seven doors with a name of a DRIPPIN member on each except for one. As announced, DRIPPIN is the official name of Woollin Entertainment's upcoming new boy group, comprised of members from Woollim Rookies.

According to the teaser image, the 7th member in question will be revealed on September 11. The rest of the familiar rookies will be revealed individually starting from September 7 KST, kicking off with member Cha Jun Ho.

Stay tuned for updates!