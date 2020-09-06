Rookie group DRIPPIN's allegory begins with Cha Jun Ho's teaser for 'The Door'

DRIPPIN has dropped the official member teaser for Cha Jun Ho.

As the first of the individual teasers, Cha Jun Ho's video opens up a series of allegories that make up the conceptual story for DRIPPIN. The group is Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new boy group, comprised of seven members including the six boys from Woollim Rookies.

In this teaser, titled 'The Door', Cha Jun Ho enters a room through one of the doors previously seen from this image. After entering the door, does he meet the rest of his members or not?

Stay tuned for more teasers to come!