Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie group DRIPPIN's allegory begins with Cha Jun Ho's teaser for 'The Door'

AKP STAFF

DRIPPIN has dropped the official member teaser for Cha Jun Ho.

As the first of the individual teasers, Cha Jun Ho's video opens up a series of allegories that make up the conceptual story for DRIPPIN. The group is Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new boy group, comprised of seven members including the six boys from Woollim Rookies

In this teaser, titled 'The Door', Cha Jun Ho enters a room through one of the doors previously seen from this image. After entering the door, does he meet the rest of his members or not?

Stay tuned for more teasers to come!

0

quark123959,704 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

He was the one in X1 right? I still can't handle the name but I love Infinite and Golden Child so I have high hopes.

0

xx-jenn-xx3,605 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Every time I see this name....while it's probably immature...i chuckle...LOL...if they wanted a name fans won't forget they did good lol...I love the eerie feeling of this video! Goosebumps lol

