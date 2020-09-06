Rainbow's Hyunyoung is shocked after seeing that her fancam requires verification of age on YouTube

Rainbow's Hyunyoung has been taken aback by a video on YouTube.

Recently on her personal YouTube channel, Hyunyoung uploaded a video of herself looking up her old fancams during Rainbow promotions. But when she clicked on her fancam of "A" from 2016, Hyunyoung was shocked by a certain verification message. It asked to verify that the viewer was an adult, marked as a video inappropriate for underage users.

When all she wanted to do was read some comments left by her fans, Hyunyoung had to sign in order to view her own video. Most of all, she didn't understand why it was flagged as a content for adults; "What is this? Why is my dancing at some outdoor event deemed inappropriate?", she asked.

"Was my outfit too sexy? It's just a white tee and black pants!"



But the saga did not stop there. When Hyunyoung tried to click on another video of hers, that one also required age verification.

In other news, Hyunyoung asked fans not to post malicious comments regarding her physical appearance back in 2019.