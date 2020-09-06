Netizens debate whether or not Sung Hoon's comment towards Hwa Sa was rude during 'I Live Alone'

Netizens are debating whether Sung Hoon's comment to Hwa Sa was rude or not.

During the latest installment of 'I Live Alone', the cast members at the studio watched Sung Hoon at home with his unshaven face. He explained that since his schedules were cancelled due to COVID-19, time spent at home has significantly increased.

Reactions to Sung Hoon's unexpected 'new look' with a beard varied, as Park Na Rae joked, "Is your next concept 'man of nature'?" while Hwa Sa said that he looked "cool".

However, when Hwa Sa asked Sung Hoon, "Isn't growing a beard cool?", the actor suddenly responded informally, "So what do you want me to do about it."

Sung Hoon's tone of voice and word choice alarmed the cast members, as it was rather sharp for Hwa Sa's seemingly harmless comment. When the MAMAMOO member heard Sung Hoon's words, Hwa Sa retorted back, "Okay. Yes, you look like a bandit."

To this scene, netizens split over whether Sung Hoon's attitude towards Hwa Sa was rude or not. Some defended Hwa Sa -- "It was uncomfortable when he used that phrase so informally", "That was kind of rude" -- while other said it was no big deal.

"It's because they are friends", "Why are people so sensitive?", some wrote.

In other news, netizens are also arguing over Kian84's continued absence from the program since his misogynistic controversy. Furthermore, the viewer ratings for 'I Live Alone' has dropped significantly within the last few weeks.

Do you enjoy watching 'I Live Alone'?