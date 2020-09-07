Oh My Girl's YooA brings you to her fantasy world in ethereal MV for 'Bon Voyage'

YooA has officially made her solo debut!



On September 7 KST, the Oh My Girl member released her debut mini album 'Bon Voyage,' featuring the title track of the same name. The atmospheric and percussion-heavy sound of the "Bon Voyage" single is matched with a music video where YooA is in true exploration mode - taking the viewer through a number of gorgeous outdoor settings, wearing a completely different concept outfit to match every one.

Meanwhile, YooA and the rest of Oh My Girl participated in WM Entertainment's family online concert on September 4, where they joined labelmates B1A4 and ONF.

Check out the music video for "Bon Voyage" above!