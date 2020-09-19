10

3

BTS win #1 + Performances from September 19th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha made their unit debut with "Bad Idea", SHINee's Taemin returned with "Criminal", Stray Kids came back with "Back Door", fromis_9 made a comeback with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)", TREASURE came back with "I Love You", and VAV returned with "Made for Two".

As for the nominees, Sandeul, Taemin, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included YooANamjooLovelyzWonhoCLCHaeunONEUSLunarsolarCRAVITYOnlyOneOf, and Dongkiz.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

UNIT DEBUT: Moonbin and Sanha


==

COMEBACK: Taemin


==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids


==

COMEBACK: fromis_9


==

COMEBACK: TREASURE


==

COMEBACK: VAV


===

YooA


==

Namjoo


==

Lovelyz


==

Wonho


==

CLC


==

Haeun


==

ONEUS


==

Lunarsolar


==

CRAVITY


==

OnlyOneOf


==

Dongkiz


===

0

xx-jenn-xx5,068 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

All The artists sounded great, omg Treasure 😍 Taemin did amazing, congrats to BTS on the Win.

St. Van...😍 Dongkiz outfits just keep getting better and better!

0

Kirsty_Louise17,692 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Another incredible performance from Taemin!👏🏻 Congratulations to BTS on the win.

