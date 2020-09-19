BTS win #1 + Performances from September 19th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha made their unit debut with "Bad Idea", SHINee's Taemin returned with "Criminal", Stray Kids came back with "Back Door", fromis_9 made a comeback with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)", TREASURE came back with "I Love You", and VAV returned with "Made for Two".



As for the nominees, Sandeul, Taemin, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included YooA, Namjoo, Lovelyz, Wonho, CLC, Haeun, ONEUS, Lunarsolar, CRAVITY, OnlyOneOf, and Dongkiz.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







UNIT DEBUT: Moonbin and Sanha







COMEBACK: Taemin







COMEBACK: Stray Kids







COMEBACK: fromis_9







COMEBACK: TREASURE







COMEBACK: VAV







YooA







Namjoo







Lovelyz







Wonho







CLC







Haeun







ONEUS







Lunarsolar







CRAVITY







OnlyOneOf







Dongkiz







