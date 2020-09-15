BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s Kim Si Hoon captivates with his charisma in uniform in individual comeback concept film

BDC (Boys Da Capo) have unleashed a new concept trailer film of member Kim Si Hoon ahead of the release of their 1st mini album, 'The Intersection: Belief'.

In his individual concept trailer, Kim Si Hoon captivates fans with an upgraded charisma, rocking a sleek military uniform and shrouded in darkness except for a stark blue light. BDC's full comeback with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' is set for this September 23 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more heart-fluttering concept teasers of the other BDC members, coming soon.