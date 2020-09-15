2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

BDC (Boys Da Capo)'s Kim Si Hoon captivates with his charisma in uniform in individual comeback concept film

BDC (Boys Da Capo) have unleashed a new concept trailer film of member Kim Si Hoon ahead of the release of their 1st mini album, 'The Intersection: Belief'. 

In his individual concept trailer, Kim Si Hoon captivates fans with an upgraded charisma, rocking a sleek military uniform and shrouded in darkness except for a stark blue light. BDC's full comeback with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief' is set for this September 23 at 6 PM KST. 

Stay tuned for more heart-fluttering concept teasers of the other BDC members, coming soon. 

