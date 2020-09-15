BTS's Jin stars as the main lead of the tragic official trailer for 'BTS Universe Story'

BTS x Netmarble's newest interactive mobile game, 'BTS Universe Story' officially launched worldwide this September 24!

On September 15, the game unveiled a full-length official trailer starring the BTS members, introducing fans to the tragic story of the boys and how a new story can be told with the help of game players. Member Jin stars as the main lead and the figure who holds the key to dimensional travel. Other members including RM, V, and Jungkook also demonstrate their acting skills, as they take fans along a nostalgic ride with scenes from BTS's previous MV sets, and more.

