Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's Jin stars as the main lead of the tragic official trailer for 'BTS Universe Story'

BTS x Netmarble's newest interactive mobile game, 'BTS Universe Story' officially launched worldwide this September 24!

On September 15, the game unveiled a full-length official trailer starring the BTS members, introducing fans to the tragic story of the boys and how a new story can be told with the help of game players. Member Jin stars as the main lead and the figure who holds the key to dimensional travel. Other members including RM, V, and Jungkook also demonstrate their acting skills, as they take fans along a nostalgic ride with scenes from BTS's previous MV sets, and more. 

Are you pre-registered for 'BTS Universe Story' yet? For more information on the mobile game, visit the official website, here!

I bet Jin stans must feel like total clowns now 🤡

Wow, waiting for it😍 This must be interesting🤓 I already pre registered it. Btw can someone tell me whether the game is free of cost?

