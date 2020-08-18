7

Watch Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, Jessi, Lee Mi Joo, & Oh Na Ra stir up their 'Six Sense' in new variety preview

tvN's exciting new variety series 'Six Sense' has released a rowdy new preview ahead of its premiere!

Hosted by MC Yoo Jae Suk and starring cast members Jeon So Min, Jessi, Lovelyz's Lee Mi Joo, and Oh Na Ra, 'Six Sense' is a game variety program where each week, the cast must puzzle out one lie hidden among a group of truths. On the first episode of 'Six Sense' airing this September 3 at 9 PM KST, guest host Lee Sang Yup plans on joining the cast members to team up with Jessi and Lee Mi Joo.  

What kind of puzzling challenges do you want to see the cast of 'Six Sense' take on?

Jaesuk is like *what have I gotten myself into?* XD

