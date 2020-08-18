14

HyunA says she's a 'Good Girl' in comeback single images

HyunA has released a set of enticing new teaser images for her upcoming comeback single, "Good Girl"!

The solo artist rocks a bold and gutsy vibe with her signature red lips, dark makeup, as well as her fierce gaze, hinting at the return of the sexy queen. As previously revealed, HyunA took part in her comeback preparations as the lyricist of "Good Girl". The track was composed and produced by Caesar & Loui and Maya Keuc.

HyunA's "Good Girl" is set to drop this coming August 26 at 6 PM KST!

