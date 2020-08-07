Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri & Kim Woo Seok get into a love triangle in 'Sorrow' MV

VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok have dropped their music video for "Sorrow".



In the MV, Ravi and Yeri's friendship draws some jealousy from Kim Woo Seok who wonders what's going on between them. The trio are the latest artists to remake one of Cool's hit tracks, and they've taken on the old-school group's 1998 song "Sorrow".



"Sorrow" marks part 3 of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. Ravi and Yeri previously worked together for a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach" along with AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun covered Cool's "Destiny".



Watch Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok's "Sorrow" MV above and the original by Cool below!



