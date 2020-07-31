TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo & Nam Do Hyun reveal lyric MV for cover of Cool's 'Destiny'

TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun revealed a lyric music video of Cool's "Destiny".



The 3 idol artists have come together for their own version of '90s K-pop group Cool's 1998 hit "Destiny". The cover was released as part of Cool's '2020 Cool Summer Project', which will feature remakes of their past hit songs.



Listen to Niel, Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun's "Destiny" above and the original by Cool below!



