Watch the MV for Ravi, Red Velvet Yeri, & AB6IX Jeon Woong's 'Woman on the Beach' remake starring the cast of 'The Best Mistake'

Fever Music's '2020 Cool Summer Project' has revealed the full MV for the 2020 remake of Cool's "Woman on the Beach", sung by Red Velvet's Yeri, AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and VIXX's Ravi!

While the digital single won't be out until later on July 24 at 6 PM KST, fans can watch the MV to "Woman on the Beach" starring the lead cast members of popular web drama series, 'The Best Mistake'! Original Cool member Kim Sung Soo also makes a few cameo appearances, watching as characters of 'The Best Mistake' spend a day at the water park.

Stay tuned for more of Fever Music's '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration releases!

