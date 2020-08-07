Girls' Generation's YoonA, Lee Soo Kyung, Park Jung Min, and Lee Sung Min to star in upcoming film 'Miracle'

Girls' Generation's YoonA, Lee Soo Kyung, Park Jung Min, and Lee Sung Min are starring in the upcoming film 'Miracle'.



'Miracle' is based on a true story, and set in 1986, it follows the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung who lives in a rural area of North Gyeongsang Province. Park Jung Min is set to play the role of the math genius who commutes 5 hours to go to school, and Lee Sung Min is playing distant father and dedicated engineer Tae Yoon.



YoonA is set to play the role of Ra Hee, who notices Jun Kyung's talents and pushes him to pursue his dreams, and Lee Soo Kyung plays Jun Kyung's supportive sister Bo Kyung.



'Miracle' is scheduled to open in theaters on 2021.

