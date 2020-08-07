7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA, Lee Soo Kyung, Park Jung Min, and Lee Sung Min to star in upcoming film 'Miracle'

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's YoonA, Lee Soo Kyung, Park Jung Min, and Lee Sung Min are starring in the upcoming film 'Miracle'.

'Miracle' is based on a true story, and set in 1986, it follows the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung who lives in a rural area of North Gyeongsang Province. Park Jung Min is set to play the role of the math genius who commutes 5 hours to go to school, and Lee Sung Min is playing distant father and dedicated engineer Tae Yoon. 

YoonA is set to play the role of Ra Hee, who notices Jun Kyung's talents and pushes him to pursue his dreams, and Lee Soo Kyung plays Jun Kyung's supportive sister Bo Kyung. 

'Miracle' is scheduled to open in theaters on 2021. 

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. YoonA
  3. Lee Soo Kyung
  4. Park Jung Min
  5. LEE SUNG MIN
  6. MIRACLE
0 601 Share 88% Upvoted
TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   38   10,018
TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   38   10,018

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND