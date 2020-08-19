Nana & Park Sung Hoon sing 'Our Memories in Summer' for 'Into the Ring' OST

Nana and Park Sung Hoon are the voices behind "Our Memories in Summer" for the 'Into the Ring' OST.



The music video above follows Koo Se Ra (played by Nana) and Seo Kong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) as their quirky romance develops. "Our Memories in Summer" is about experiencing sweet love during the summer, and the two actors themselves sing the track.



Watch Nana and Park Sung Hoon's "Our Memories in Summer" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. Have you been watching 'Into the Ring'?