VICTON's Han Seung Woo drops special performance MV for 'Sacrifice'

VICTON's Han Seung Woo has dropped a special performance music video for "Sacrifice".



In the MV, Han Seung Woo goes through his powerful choreography for the song dressed in a stunning, loose white outfit. "Sacrifice" is the title song of his first solo mini album 'Fame', and it's about sacrificing anything for love.



Watch Han Seung Woo's special "Sacrifice" video above, his MV here if you missed it, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



