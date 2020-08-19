18

VICTON's Han Seung Woo drops special performance MV for 'Sacrifice'

AKP STAFF

VICTON's Han Seung Woo has dropped a special performance music video for "Sacrifice".

In the MV, Han Seung Woo goes through his powerful choreography for the song dressed in a stunning, loose white outfit. "Sacrifice" is the title song of his first solo mini album 'Fame', and it's about sacrificing anything for love.

Watch Han Seung Woo's special "Sacrifice" video above, his MV here if you missed it, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

kihyunisthe110 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

mr sexy is back again

time to sacrifice him some of my attention

xx-jenn-xx2,327 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

This man...is just sexy as hell omg....this song is stuck in my head and i love the dancing...His voice is so amazing!

