(G)I-DLE drop gothic MV for Japanese version of 'Oh my god'

(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for their Japanese version of "Oh my god".



In the gothic MV, the (G)I-DLE members are caught in a dark setting in red lighting as they attempt to break out. "Oh my god" is the title track of the girl group's second Japanese mini album of the same name, which drops on August 26 KST.



Watch (G)I-DLE's "Oh my god" Japanese MV above, their Korean MV here, and let us know what you think in the comments below.