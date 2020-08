Lee Eun Sang has revealed another MV teaser for his title song.

For his solo debut, the former X1 member prepared a mysteriously uplifting song "Beautiful Scar" featuring AB6IX's Park Woo Jin. In this teaser, Lee Eun Sang alone faces a crowd of still back-up dancers in various settings. What do you think of this jazzy dance track?

Check out the highlight medley for the album if you missed it! Lee Eun Sang's 1st single album will drop on August 31 at 6 PM KST.