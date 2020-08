EXO-SC has unveiled a remixed version for their hit song '1 Billion Views'.

On August 28 at 12 PM KST, SM Entertainment dropped the MV for the song's Mar Vista remix. Different from the groovy original, this remixed version brings a more upbeat vibe to it. The neon graphics mixed in with the original MV helps viewers get even more hyped up! Which version of '1 Billion Views' do you prefer?

Check out the full video above!