Lee Eun Sang drops highlight medley for 1st single album 'Beautiful Scar'

Lee Eun Sang has unveiled the highlight medley for his debut album.

As a solo, former X1 member Lee Eun Sang will be making his debut with a single that features his fellow Brand New Music labelmate AB6IX's Park Woo Jin. Following the MV teaser for the song, "Beautiful Scar", this preview gives fans a snippet of the album's B-side tracks "Mirage" and "I Want To Sing" (translated literally).

Many fans from Mnet's 'Produce X 101' are awaiting Lee Eun Sang's official promotions as a solo singer. Stay tuned for the full release on August 31 at 6 PM KST!