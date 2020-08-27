3

Nichkhun, A Pink's Bomi, Kangnam, and Kim Jong Min to guest on 'Idol on Quiz'

Four guests have been confirmed to appear on 'Idol on Quiz'.

On August 28 KST, KBS2 announced that Nichkhun, A Pink's Bomi, Kangnam, and Kim Jong Min have recorded together for an episode of 'Idol on Quiz'. According to the insiders, the recording went smoothly, with all the guests maintaining a friendly atmosphere. 

'Idol on Quiz' is a variety program designed to provide entertaining games for many international viewers and idols. As such, this line-up of the four guests seemed to fit right in, along with the playful vibes of the MCs Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the program will be starting a brand new format, which these four guests will introduce for the first time. The date of the episode's broadcast has yet to be decided.

Stay tuned for the episode on KBS2!

