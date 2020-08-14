37

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dream Catcher find light in darkness in 'Boca' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have dropped their latest "Boca" music video teaser!

In their second MV teaser, Dream Catcher reveal the dynamic choreography for their rock-inspired track and step into a heavenly realm. "Boca" is the title song of the girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself', which drops on August 17 KST.

Watch Dream Catcher's "Boca" MV teaser above, their previous MV teaser here, and their dance preview

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. BOCA
2 1,378 Share 95% Upvoted

0

piteo47 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago
First weekend, then comeback - happy days :)

Share

0

Zyyy0 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Dreamcatcher continues to exceed our expectations each comeback! Dystopia:Lose Myself is AOTY material and BOCA is going to take our breath away!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
14 hours ago   10   32,926

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND