Dream Catcher find light in darkness in 'Boca' MV teaser

Dream Catcher have dropped their latest "Boca" music video teaser!



In their second MV teaser, Dream Catcher reveal the dynamic choreography for their rock-inspired track and step into a heavenly realm. "Boca" is the title song of the girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself', which drops on August 17 KST.



Watch Dream Catcher's "Boca" MV teaser above, their previous MV teaser here, and their dance preview.