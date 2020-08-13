Dream Catcher reveal rocking dance preview for 'Boca'

Dream Catcher have dropped a dance preview for "Boca"!



In the video above, the Dream Catcher members go over dramatic dance moves for their upcoming title track. "Boca" is the title song of the girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself', which drops on August 17 KST.



Watch Dream Catcher's "Boca" dance preview video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.