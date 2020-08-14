Brave Girls drive back to the past in 'We Ride' MV

Brave Girls have dropped their music video for "We Ride"!



In the MV, Brave Girls hop into a convertible for a ride into the past. "We Ride" marks Brave Girls' first release since their single 'Rollin'' in March of 2017, and it's about going on a car ride with someone and feeling your relationship fall apart.



Watch Brave Girls' "We Ride" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



