Brave Girls drive back to the past in 'We Ride' MV

Brave Girls have dropped their music video for "We Ride"!

In the MV, Brave Girls hop into a convertible for a ride into the past. "We Ride" marks Brave Girls' first release since their single 'Rollin'' in March of 2017, and it's about going on a car ride with someone and feeling your relationship fall apart.

Watch Brave Girls' "We Ride" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

JohnF144 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

This song might have the most understated chorus I've ever heard. I didn't even realize a chorus had happened until the song had slipped back into the verse. It is generally a pleasant song though, and I like the intro and outro. I think that probably should've been the chorus part. Anyway, I missed Brave Girls and I'm glad they're back.

jokbal_is_yum3,457 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Very sweet, understated, and elegant. A real breath of fresh air from the past (stylistically).
So good to see them all back again, looking like they're not aging a bit.
<3<3<3<3

