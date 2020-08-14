Sunmi & J.Y. Park reveal retro flavor in 'When We Disco' dance practice

Sunmi and J.Y. Park have revealed their dance practice video for "When We Disco".



In the clip above, the two solo artists fully take on a retro style as they go over the choreography for their collaboration track, and as fans know, Sunmi was a former labelmate at JYP Entertainment, which makes the duet all the more special.



"When We Disco" exudes a strong retro vibe with an '80s concept, and it's about two people who can't forget the times they had.



Watch Sunmi and J.Y. Park's dance practice video above and the "When We Disco" MV here if you missed it!



