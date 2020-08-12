Dream Catcher face their fears in 'Boca' MV teaser

Dream Catcher have dropped their music video teaser for "Boca"!



In the MV teaser, Dream Catcher run away before deciding to face their fears. "Boca" is the title song of the girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself', which drops on August 17 KST.



Watch Dream Catcher's intense "Boca" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.