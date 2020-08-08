CRAVITY change their dreams in 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' prologue film

CRAVITY have revealed their prologue film for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.



In the short film above, the CRAVITY members are back to school when they must decide whether to stick to their dreams or change them. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.



CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June. Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback, and check out their comeback schedule here.



What do you think of CRAVITY's prologue film teaser?