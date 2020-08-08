BLACKPINK reveal special 4th anniversary video for BLINKS!

BLACKPINK have revealed a special 4th anniversary video for their fans BLINKS!



In their 4th anniversary video, the 4 members of BLACKPINK answer questions about how they feel about their 4th anniversary, their most memorable moments, the songs that make them dance, and more. At the end, Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo transform into characters from the animated movie 'Frozen' as they go over their "How You Like That" choreography video.



Watch BLACKPINK's 4th anniversary video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.