Posted 48 minutes ago

Hyoyeon reveals 'Dessert dance challenge' with all her Girls' Generation members

Hyoyeon has revealed a "Dessert" dance challenge with all her Girls' Generation members.

After her 'Dessert' dance challenge collab with YoonA, DJ HYO has released clips she filmed with SooyoungSeohyunTaeyeonTiffanyYuri, and Sunny. As previously reported, Hyoyeon made a comeback with "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy last month.

Watch all of Hyoyeon and the Girls' Generation members' "Dessert" dance challenge clips below!

bartkun9,835 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago
time flies but they are as beautiful as they were 10 years ago

