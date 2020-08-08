Hyoyeon reveals 'Dessert dance challenge' with all her Girls' Generation members

Hyoyeon has revealed a "Dessert" dance challenge with all her Girls' Generation members.



After her 'Dessert' dance challenge collab with YoonA, DJ HYO has released clips she filmed with Sooyoung, Seohyun, Taeyeon, Tiffany, Yuri, and Sunny. As previously reported, Hyoyeon made a comeback with "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy last month.



Watch all of Hyoyeon and the Girls' Generation members' "Dessert" dance challenge clips below!



