SHINee's Taemin reveals prologue teaser video for '2 KIDS'

SHINee's Taemin has revealed a prologue teaser video for "2 KIDS".



In the 'prologue of prologue' clip, Taemin talks about the concept for his upcoming single and gets fake tattoos. "2 KIDS" is dropping on August 4 at 6 PM KST followed by the release of his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again' in two parts - Act 1 and Act 2.



Take a look at Taemin's prologue teaser above!