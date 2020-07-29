3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

SHINee's Taemin reveals prologue teaser video for '2 KIDS'

AKP STAFF

SHINee's Taemin has revealed a prologue teaser video for "2 KIDS".

In the 'prologue of prologue' clip, Taemin talks about the concept for his upcoming single and gets fake tattoos. "2 KIDS" is dropping on August 4 at 6 PM KST followed by the release of his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again' in two parts - Act 1 and Act 2. 

Take a look at Taemin's prologue teaser above!

  1. Taemin
  2. 2 KIDS
  3. NEVER GONNA DANCE AGAIN
0 399 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
Mnet confirms 'Kingdom' will not air in 2020
7 hours ago   19   12,181
Bomi, Suhyun, Lisa, Jae, Baekhyun, Chen, Taeyeon, IU, Solar, HyunA
Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers
14 hours ago   49   47,097
ATEEZ
ATEEZ break out of dreams in 'Inception' MV
3 hours ago   18   1,317
misc.
Mnet confirms 'Kingdom' will not air in 2020
7 hours ago   19   12,181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND