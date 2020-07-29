2

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Jessi & Lee Hyori are ready to take off in 'NUNU NANA' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Jessi and Lee Hyori have dropped their music video teaser for "NUNU NANA".

In the MV teaser, the two female artists pack up and are ready to take off after a game. "NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', which drops on July 30 KST.

Watch Jessi and Lee Hyori's "NUNU NANA" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  3. NUNU NANA
1 1,419 Share 100% Upvoted

0

bartkun9,517 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

this gave me goosebumps! can't wait

Share
misc.
Mnet confirms 'Kingdom' will not air in 2020
7 hours ago   19   12,181
Bomi, Suhyun, Lisa, Jae, Baekhyun, Chen, Taeyeon, IU, Solar, HyunA
Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers
14 hours ago   49   47,097
ATEEZ
ATEEZ break out of dreams in 'Inception' MV
3 hours ago   18   1,317
misc.
Mnet confirms 'Kingdom' will not air in 2020
7 hours ago   19   12,181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND