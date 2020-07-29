Jessi & Lee Hyori are ready to take off in 'NUNU NANA' MV teaser

Jessi and Lee Hyori have dropped their music video teaser for "NUNU NANA".



In the MV teaser, the two female artists pack up and are ready to take off after a game. "NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', which drops on July 30 KST.



Watch Jessi and Lee Hyori's "NUNU NANA" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

